Soko Hai Hoop Earrings By Soko in Black
About Soko Redefining the aesthetics of sustainable, ethical fashion, Soko's collection of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings are handmade by independent artisans in Kenya using eco-friendly, locally-sourced materials like recycled brass and reclaimed cow horn. Each piece offers a blend of architectural and traditional tribal designs that reflect the brand's heritage resulting in a strong yet minimal aesthetic that appeals to the modern woman.