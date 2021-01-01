From hudson valley lighting
Hagen Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (1817-OB)
Brimming with eclectic allure, the Hagen Pendant Light is a distinctive Hudson Valley Lighting design. Lofted by a dome canopy with a decorative link chain, the Clear glass genie-shaped bottle shade comes dressed for any occasion in a Steel mesh belt and matching chapeau. A single vintage globe light bulb provide direct downlighting, perfect for a foyer, over a kitchen island or in any space that could use luxurious statement lighting. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze