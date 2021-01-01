From red barrel studio
Hafler 5 - Piece Dining Set
Add a contemporary air to your living space with this modern 5-piece dining set. Finished in a neutral gray color, this set is matched with any home décor style as the perfect kitchen or dining room addition. This rectangular table comes complete with four chairs for you and your family to enjoy a 4-person meal or family gathering. Featuring a sleek gray finish, this neutral dining set will prove to be a wonderful addition to your kitchen, dining room, or living room.