From jvc
JVC HAEB75P Sports Clip Headphone, Pink
Advertisement
SOFT EAR CLIP – Comfortable Stay Fit Design with 5 adjustable positions to stay in your ears. Lightweight over ear comfort design with earbud SPLASH PROOF – Sports Wired Clip Earbuds with Splash Proof protection. Great for sports, running, exercising, and everyday use GOLD PLATED HEADPHONE JACK – 3.5mm jack for easy connect to Android or IPhone with a common standard 3.5mm headphone input LONG CORD – 3.94FT (1.2M) cord for easy connection and pocket, armband or car Connectivity Technology: Wired Included components: 1 headphone set, 1 each