Hadley Foyer Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (3300BR-CL)
The Hadley Foyer Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hinkley Lighting is a retro-styled lighting fixture thats perfectly at-home within contemporary living environments. The piece itself resembles an old-fashioned lantern and while it may not use gas or oil to light, the internal lamping, when paired with the opal glass diffuser, creates a bask of light thats just as warm and encompassing. With a framework created from steel, the fixture is suitable for use in entryways, lobbies, living rooms, and other gathering spaces. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Bronze. Finish: Brushed Bronze