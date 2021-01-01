From wrought studio
Haderslev TV Stand for TVs up to 58"
Advertisement
Feature:100% brand new and high quality .Quantity: 1pc. Material:ChipboardColour:White.Size:130×35×45cm/51.2×13.8×17.7in.Applicable scene:living room,etc.Weight:28000g/61pound. Specifications:Modern minimalist LED light TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered.It uses high-density and environmentally friendly E1 standard solid wood particle board, high-quality hardware, fine workmanship and durability.This TV cabinet is powerful, easy to store, and LED lights make life more colorful.Standard size plug, use with confidence.Believe me, it is definitely the treasure you need. Instructions:Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors.Due to the complicated installation, it is recommended that you install according to the installation instructions.Each board and mounting parts have labels, please find the corresponding label to install Package Includes:1pc×TV Cabinet1pc×Installation tool1pc×Instruction manual