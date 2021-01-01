From winston porter
Haan Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
This dining set consists of beautiful parson chairs and a dining table. The modern rectangular dining table set gives a solid wood dining room table and frame and a great parson chairs seat and button tufted back that brings elegance to your dining room and improves the charm of your good dining room. The prime quality of our lovely chairs helps our attractive customers to get relaxation and feel free when getting their meal. This small rectangular table built from superior quality rubberwood. Our upholstered dining chairs have a wooden structure with a luxury seat of premium quality foam which is covered with linen fabric that gives you relaxation with friends or family. This listing has a premium color finish for the wood dining table and a beautiful finish of upholstered dining chairs. Our stunning premium colors enhance the beauty of your dining room and provide a high-class look to your dining room or dining area.Product Options Available:1: DOGA7-LWH-35 7-Piece Kitchen Set- 6 Parson Chairs and Butterfly Leaf Table Solid Wood Frame -Button Tufted Back & Linen White Finish 2:DOGA7-MAH-32 7-Piece dining room set- 6 parson chairs and Butterfly Leaf table solid wood structure -Button Tufted Back & Mahogany Finish3: DOGA9-LWH-35 9-Piece small dining table set- 8 dining room chairs and butterfly leaf dinner table hardwood frame -Button Tufted Back & Linen White Finish4: DOGA9-MAH-32 9-Piece rectangular dining table set- 8 upholstered dining chairs and Butterfly Leaf table solid wood frame -Button Tufted Back & Mahogany Finish Table Color: Mahogany, Chair Color: Light Beige, Pieces Included: 7 Pieces: 1 Table, 6 Chairs