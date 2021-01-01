From all-clad
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Covered Skillet
Advertisement
This classic skillet delivers delicious results, whether you’re searing steak, stir-frying veggies or making pancakes. Thanks to a helper handle, this multi-tasker transfers seamlessly from stovetop to oven, and the tempered glass lid makes it easy to keep an eye on food while it cooks. Compatible with any heat source, including induction. brbrGreat news—the performance and professional results you expect from All-Clad are now available in hard-anodized