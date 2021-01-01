From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H5010 1 Light Indoor Wall Sconce from the Shelly Collection Chrome Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting H5010 1 Light Indoor Wall Sconce from the Shelly Collection Single Light Indoor Wall Sconce from the Shelly CollectionFeatures:Etched Opal glass pyramid shadeEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaReversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsMade of metalSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Backplate Height: 9"Backplate Width: 4.75"Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 7.5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 5" (height from center of outlet)Height: 9.5"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 4 lbsReversible Mounting: YesShade Height: 5.375"Shade Material: GlassShade Type: EtchedShade Width: 5.375"Title 24: NoVoltage: 120vSince 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Discover the indoor wall light that will transform the look and feel of your family's living space. Up Lighting Chrome