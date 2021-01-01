From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H4792 2 Light 15.75" Height Indoor Double Sconce Wall Sconce from the Sussex Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Hinkley Lighting H4792 2 Light 15.75" Height Indoor Double Sconce Wall Sconce from the Sussex Collection Two Light 15.75" Height Indoor Double Sconce Wall Sconce from the Sussex CollectionFeatures:White fabric cylinder shadeDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCan be installed facing upward onlyMade of metalSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Specifications:Backplate Height: 14"Backplate Width: 4.5"Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 6.75" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 8.75" (height from center of outlet)Height: 15.75"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 7 lbsSconce Type: Double SconceShade Height: 6.25"Shade Material: FabricShade Width: 4.5"Title 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 120Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Discover the indoor wall light that will transform the look and feel of your family's living space. Up Lighting Brushed Nickel