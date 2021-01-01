From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting H4660 2 Light 16.75" Width Indoor Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Bolla Collection Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting H4660 2 Light 16.75" Width Indoor Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Bolla Collection Two Light 16.75" Width Indoor Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Bolla CollectionFeatures: Light Amber Seedy glass bowl shaped shade included with the Brushed Bronze and Olde Bronze finishesEtched Opal glass bowl shaped shade included with the Brushed Nickel finishSeeded glass shades replicate the look of colonial glassEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsMade of metalDesigned to cast light in an upward directionSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies: Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 8Includes Glass Guard: NoLight Direction: Up LightingLocation Rating: Dry LocationMaterial: Other MetalsNumber of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 6Shade: YesShade Color: Cream, WhiteShade Height: 4.5Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: BowlShade Type: Etched, Seedy GlassShade Width: 16Voltage: 120Wattage: 150Since 1922, Hinkley Lighting has been driven by a passion to blend design and function in creating quality products that enhance your life. Hinkley is continually recommended by interior and exterior designers, and is available to you through premier lighting showrooms across the country. They pride themselves in delivering superior customer service that is second to none. They know that you have goals when it comes to your home's décor, and they care about helping you achieve the final outcome you are looking for in every aspect. Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel