Mitzi H399101 Talia Single Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce Aged Brass / Dove Gray Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Mitzi H399101 Talia Single Light 8" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a black shade(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 Year Limited Manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8"Width: 5"Extension: 13-1/4"Product Weight: 1.8 lbsShade Height: 13"Shade Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass / Dove Gray