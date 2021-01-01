Mitzi H382914 Whit 14 Light 38" Wide Abstract Chandelier Polished Nickel / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From mitzi

Mitzi H382914 Whit 14 Light 38" Wide Abstract Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steel(14) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL rated for damp locationsIncludes a 1 Year Limited Manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Minimum Height: 67-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 16-3/4"Width: 37-3/4"Product Weight: 8.1 lbsCanopy Height: 1/2"Canopy Width: 21-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 14Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / Black

