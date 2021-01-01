Mitzi H357701 Alexa 6" Wide Floral Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Mitzi H357701 Alexa 6" Wide Floral Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Adjustable 120" cord includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 10"Minimum Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 119"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 5 lbsCord Length: 120"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Polished Nickel