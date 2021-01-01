Mitzi H357101 Alexa 6" Tall Convertible Wall Sconce - Converts to Semi-Flush Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Mitzi H357101 Alexa 6" Tall Convertible Wall Sconce - Converts to Semi-Flush FeaturesConstructed from steel(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) Incandescent bulb included Can also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 6"Extension: 7-1/4"Product Weight: 5 lbsBackplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: Yes Polished Nickel