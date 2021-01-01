From in-es art design
H2O Lavagna Pendant by In-Es Art Design - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (H2O LAVAGNA - 5)
The H2O Lavagna Pendant Light from In-Es Art Design is handcrafted to empower the creativity of the user, providing a blackboard surface for high contrast drawing and writing. Suggested in their names, In-Es Art Design uses the vehicle of luminaire making to try new artistic techniques. Their work satisfies functionally while intriguing visually. The pendant hangs in the air with a floating quality underscored by its slender cord suspension. With a classic dome shape for ideal light diffusion, the shade towers overhead in a pleasant curve. Blackboard resin applied to the exterior creates a surface that grabs chalk to create well-defined marks. The texture of the chalk amplifies the fiber-resin composition of the tactile nebulite interior. When turned on, light sweeps down as a spacious glow, lifting the details of the nebulite interior. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Shape: Dome. Color: Black. Finish: Lavagna