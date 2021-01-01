From mitzi
Mitzi H223805 Olivia 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Mitzi H223805 Olivia 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesAdjustable heightThis fixture can be dimmed, depending on the bulb you useRated for both residential and commercial useConstructed of steelFixture includes fabric shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) Incandescent bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24-1/2"Minimum Height: 27-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 78-1/2"Width: 24"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulbs Included: No Polished Nickel