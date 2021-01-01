From mitzi
Mitzi H200701L Ellis Single Light 10-1/4" Wide LED Pendant Aged Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Mitzi H200701L Ellis Single Light 10-1/4" Wide LED Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassFixture includes an opal matte glass shadeIncludes (1) 4 watt G9 LED bulbMounted with adjustable cordCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Minimum Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Height: 122"Width: 10-1/4"Diameter: 10-1/4"Cord Length: 120"Shade Height: 7-1/2"Shade Diameter: 7-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Canopy Depth: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G9Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 360Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsWattage: 4 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Aged Brass / Black