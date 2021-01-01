Mitzi H196503 Lola 3 Light 9-1/4" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Mitzi H196503 Lola 3 Light 9-1/4" Wide LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassFixture includes opal matte glass shadesIncludes (3) 4 watt G9 LED bulbsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 7"Width: 9-1/4"Diameter: 9-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G9Bulb Base: G9Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 1080Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsWattage: 12 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Flush Mount Aged Brass