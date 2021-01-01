From mitzi
Mitzi H193806 Paige 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Mitzi H193806 Paige 6 Light 26" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steel and glassFixture includes opal glossy glass shadesRequires (6) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsComes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Minimum Height: 10-1/2"Maximum Height: 64-1/2"Width: 26"Diameter: 26"Shade Height: 7"Shade Diameter: 7-1/2"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass