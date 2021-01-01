Mitzi H139701S Marnie Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Two-Tone Metal Shade Polished Nickel / White Indoor Lighting Pendants

Mitzi H139701S Marnie Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Two-Tone Metal Shade FeaturesCrafted from metalFixture includes two-tone metal shadeIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbCord hung designUL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-3/4"Minimum Height: 8"Maximum Height: 116"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCanopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G25Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel / White