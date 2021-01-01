Mitzi H134603 Estee 3 Light 19" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Opal Etched Shades Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Mitzi H134603 Estee 3 Light 19" Wide Semi-Flush Globe Ceiling Fixture with Opal Etched Shades FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassFixture includes opal etched glass shadesRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 19"Product Weight: 10.0 lbsCanopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 180 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Nickel