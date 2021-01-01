Mitzi H126701 Emilia Single Light 4-3/4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Clear Top Opal Bottom Shade Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Mitzi H126701 Emilia Single Light 4-3/4" Wide LED Mini Pendant with Clear Top Opal Bottom Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassFixture includes clear top opal bottom glass shadeIncludes (1) 4 watt G9 LED bulb10" Cord suspended fixtureCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 11-1/4"Minimum Height: 12-1/2"Maximum Height: 120-1/2"Width: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCord Length: 10"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: G9Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 4 wattsWattage: 4 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KLumens: 360 Polished Nickel