Mitzi H124601 Clara Single Light 4-3/4" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Shade Polished Copper Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Mitzi H124601 Clara Single Light 4-3/4" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassFixture includes clear glass shadeIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 4-3/4"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsCanopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: T14Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Copper