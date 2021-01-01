Mitzi H110101B Chloe Single Light 9-1/2" High Wall Sconce Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Mitzi H110101B Chloe Single Light 9-1/2" High Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted from metal and marbleIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulbUL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 9-1/2"Width: 5"Extension: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 5.0 lbsBackplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Shape: G40Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass