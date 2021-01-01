Mitzi H103701 Joni Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Shade Aged Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Mitzi H103701 Joni Single Light 5" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Shade FeaturesCrafted from metal and glassFixture includes clear glass shadeIncludes (1) 60 watt medium (E26) Incandescent bulb10" Cord mounted designUL rated for damp locationsIncludes limited 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Minimum Height: 16-1/2"Maximum Height: 124"Width: 5"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsCord Length: 10"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: G40Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Aged Brass