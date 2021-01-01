Vaxcel Lighting H0180 Kedzie 9 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Vaxcel Lighting H0180 Kedzie 9 Light 32" Wide Chandelier The Kedzie collection is sculptural elegance with simplistic lines. This fixture is a compliment to any room, surely to be a trend setter with this distinctive look.FeaturesCrafted from steelIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", and (4) 12" downrodsRequires (9) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed Rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 31-3/4"Minimum Height: 31-3/4"Maximum Height: 88-3/4"Width: 32"Product Weight: 13.2 lbsWire Length: 192"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 9Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 540 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Natural Brass