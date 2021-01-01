From bruck lighting
GX15 LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (350440/30K/38/BK/SM)
The GX15 LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Bruck Lighting delivers a cutting-edge downlight backed by state-of-the-art LEDs. Cree Xlamp LED technology renders accurate color through a uniform beam of light. An efficient thermal design maintains the longevity of the lighting with a cool environment. The LEDs beam through a focusing reflector and an extruded aluminum housing packs its components in a versatile cylindrical form. A circular canopy accentuates the low-profile personality of the design. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Black. Finish: Black