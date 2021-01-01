From brayden studio
Gwyn Dining Chair
This Upholstered Dining Chair is a wonderful choice for any modern household. This beautiful dining chair features a durable brushed stainless steel finish metal frame and plush, foam-padded faux leather upholstery. This combination of materials assures the quality of the product without detracting from user comfort. The tall back design is comfortable and exceptionally supportive, working wonderfully with the added seat cushion to provide a wonderful user experience. The sleek sled leg design presents a contemporary aesthetic quality that is certain to complement any modern dining or living room décor. Pair this dining chair with the dining table and corner nook of the same collection to create a cohesive home furnishing experience.