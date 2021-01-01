Gwendoly 7 - Piece Dining Set
Description
Dining table set of 7 pieces, tempered glass table and 6 pieces faux leather dining table and chair (black)Features:Material quality: 7 PC dining table kits -A glass top table and 6 leather chairs with A perfect combination of high quality and metal, suitable for any modern restaurant with anti-rust effect.Stable and durable: safe toughened glass table top and solid steel tube structure, with the best service life and stability.The dining kit exudes a captivating modern feel, with its clean silhouette complementing most of the interior decorThis set of cutlery is suitable for six people or less, can meet your daily dining needs, and is very suitable for small apartment or dining kitchen spaceNumber of Items Included: 7Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 6Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: GlassTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: MetalBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Faux LeatherSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: Faux leatherNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: blackTable Base Color: blackSeating Color: blackBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 6Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 6Weight Capacity: 220Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: SCS Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advanta