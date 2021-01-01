From overstock art
OVERSTOCK ART Gustav Klimt "Field of Poppies" Framed Canvas Wall Art in Multi at Nordstrom Rack
Hand painted oil reproduction of a famous Klimt painting, Field of Poppies, 1907. Today it has been carefully recreated detail-by-detail, color-by-color to near perfection. Gustav Klimt (1862-1918) was one of the most innovative and controversial artists of the early twentieth century. Influenced by European avant-garde movements represented in the annual Secession exhibitions, Klimt's mature style combines richly decorative surface patterning with complex symbolism and allegory, often with overtly erotic content. This work of art has the same emotions and beauty as the original. Why not grace your home with this reproduced masterpiece? It is sure to bring many admirers! . Frame Description: Mediterranean Bronze Frame - Bronze Finish. Ready to hang. Orientation: Vertical. Certificate of authenticity included. 30" W x 34" L x 2" D. Imported (painting), made in USA (frame) Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Artist grade canvas, solid wood frame, oil paint