From millwood pines
Gustafson 19" Cotton Placemat
Advertisement
Escape to woodland elegance and rustic outdoor appeal with the quilted tabletop collection. A handsome, watercolor-style forest design and deer motif printed in a soothing natural color scheme are perfect for your winter look, your lodge style, or your peaceful woodland-themed home. It reverses to a geometric spotted pattern, mixes, and matches your tablescape with this versatile design. Finished with a scalloped edge, this tabletop collection is crafted of 100% cotton and hand-guided machine quilting. Stains and spills are no problem, machine washes cold and tumbles dry low for easy care. Love this pattern?