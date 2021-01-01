Find the Gulpin' Guppies™ Tabletop Action Game at Michaels. com. Gulpin' Guppies is an exciting educational game that teaches kids basic counting skills and taking turns. The first to get all four fish to the finish wins. But be careful, the bigger fish can gobble up the littler fish along the way! Gulpin' Guppies is an exciting educational game that teaches kids basic counting skills and taking turns. Place all of your fish at start. Spin the spinner and move one of your fish the correct number of moves. The first to get all four fish to the finish wins. But be careful, the bigger fish can gobble up the littler fish along the way. Eat or get eaten! The path to the end isn't as simple as it seems. What happens if your spin lands on the wave? Your fish gets sent back and any guppies that they may have gobbled get freed. No matter how close you get to the end, you can wind up at square one again. Gulpin' Guppies isn't just a family fun board game, but it's a development game that anyone can play. With no reading required, it's perfect even for the younger crowd. The spinner and moves help kids build their counting skills, all while having fun! Details: For 2 to 4 players For ages 4 and upContents: 16 fish Wave with 2 plastic stands Spinner Game board Instructions in English and French | Gulpin' Guppies™ Tabletop Action Game By Game Zone | Michaels®