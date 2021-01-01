Gulabsa 102 Non Slip Area Rug In Beige / Grey
Description
Features:TraditionalOrientalNeutral ColorsMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Polyester PileConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: Felt;LatexRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 14', Runner 2'6" x 12', Runner 2'6" x 10', Runner 2'6" x 8', Runner 2'6" x 6', Runner 2'6" x 16'): RunnerPrimary Color: BEIGE / GREYPattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoRug Pad Recommended: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Machine washableCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: Designer Type: Non-Slip Backing: YesIs this rug available in different colors?: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Made to Order: NoSpefications:CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 10'): Runner 2'6" x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): Runner 2'6" x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 6'): Runner 2'6" x 6'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 16'): Runner 2'6" x 16'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 14'): Runner 2'6" x 14'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 12'): Runner 2'6" x 12'Pile Height: 0.16Overall Width - Side to Side: 30Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'