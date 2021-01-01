Guitar Player Musician Music Lover Design Co. Life Without Guitar Funny Guitarist Humor Music Lover Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

If you play acoustic guitar, electric, or bass guitar, Then this funny guitarist design is perfect for you. Get this guitar player design for a music school teacher, bassist, or anyone who loves rock, pop, jazz, and classical music. Represent yourself as a music lover or bass player with this funny guitarist humor design. Makes a great gift idea for music artist, musical instrument player, bassist, singer and guitar lover. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only