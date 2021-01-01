Guitar Pick Guitarist Lover Kawaii Instrument Electric Bass T-Shirt

Kawaii design perfect for guitar lovers, acoustic guitarists, music lovers, guitar players and singers who love string instruments, guitar chord, guitar pick, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, anime design. Every guitar player will enjoy this cool shirt. Great apparel ideas for guitar tshirt, band tshirts for women, rock band tshirts for women, guitar tshirt for kids, kawaii tshirt women, concerts, festivals, mothers day tshirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem