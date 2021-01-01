From chic home
Chic Home Guison Modular Chaise Sectional Sofa with 6 Throw Pillows
Advertisement
Think of the Guison modular sectional sofa as a statement-making piece that incorporates contemporary design and boundless flexibility. The Guison sectional consists of 2 corners and 2 armless sections that you can rearrange in a snap to meet your decor needs: looking for a 4-seat sofa - done, looking for an L shaped right facing chaise sectional -done, left-facing - also done. Pair with the Guison Modular Ottoman for even more flexibility. With such a streamlined, contemporary piece of design, it is hard to believe so much can be accomplished. Upholstered in luxe velvet and finished with sleek gold tone solid metal Y-legs, the Guison epitomizes form meeting function. Includes • 1 Guison Modular Sectional Sofa • 6 Decorative Throw Pillows Specifications • Color: Blush L-Shaped Sectional Dimensions • Length (Overall): 99” • Width/Depth (L Side): 65” • Width/Depth (Sofa Side): 34” • Height: 29” Sofa Dimensions • Length: 130” • Width/Depth: 34” • Height: 29” • Materials: Velvet upholstery, plush multi density foam seating, metal legs Fabric and Design • Premium quality velvet upholstery • Clean lines and softness create a look that fits a traditional or contemporary interior décor Features • Luxurious plush multi density foam cushions to relax in comfort and style • Coordinate with the Guison modular ottoman for even more design flexibility • Built to last with premium fabrics, materials, and expert craftsmanship Care Instructions Spot clean only The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.