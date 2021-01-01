From chic home
Chic Home Guison Modular Chaise Ottoman
Think of the Guison modular ottoman as not only a standalone piece but as part of the big picture. The Guison ottoman serves as three pieces of furniture in one: a beautiful contemporary ottoman; a design coordinated chaise to the Guison Modular Sectional; and, with a large tray on top, a coffee table. With such a streamlined, contemporary piece of design, it is hard to believe so much can be accomplished. Upholstered in luxe velvet and finished with sleek gold tone solid metal Y-legs, the Guison epitomizes form meeting function. Includes ?Ä¢ 1 Guison Modular Ottoman Specifications ?Ä¢ Color: Blush ?Ä¢ Length: 31?Äù ?Ä¢ Width: 34?Äù ?Ä¢ Height: 18?Äù ?Ä¢ Materials: velvet fabric upholstery, multi density foam seating, polished metal legs Fabric and Design ?Ä¢ Premium quality velvet upholstery ?Ä¢ Clean, sleek lines create a look that fits a contemporary or urban setting Features ?Ä¢ Luxurious plush multi density cushioning to relax in comfort and style ?Ä¢ Built to last with premium fabrics, materials, and expert craftsmanship Care Instructions Spot clean only The images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.