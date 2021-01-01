Guise LED Pendant Light by Vibia - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (2284-18/23)

Advertisement
Inspired by the phenomenon of Total Internal Reflection, the Guise LED Pendant Light from Vibia displays a radiant image that emphasizes the properties of light when it reaches an edge. Stefan Diez brings to the piece an approach that combines traditional craftsmanship values with todays tech. A 4th generation carpenter, Diez allows each of his materials to be self-explained in shape, like the clean edges of the wood. In this case, borosilicate glass showcases its refractive optics and crisp surface through the simple yet sophisticated cylindrical form. A metal trimming helps accentuate the edge of the glass. A striated pattern follows below, offering a shift in surface value that translates to highlights when the lights come on. To demonstrate the TIR phenomena, LED light shines its rays at the glass, glazing the surface with a crisp highlight that then bounces back inside to fill up the volume with an ambient glow. Purity in lines, refinement in materials, and innovation in technology. Based in Barcelona, a place of cultivated design culture and an important knowledge cluster. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Clear. Finish: Graphite