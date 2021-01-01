Gucciardo 75" Square Arm Sofa
Description
Features:Couch, a drop-down middle back with 2 cup holdersConvert to a fully functioning futon sleeper, it is an excellent option for your home, office, and guest roomFounded on a solid and manufactured wood frame with metal mechanisms, clean-lined silhouette with an angled backrest, tight square arms, and metal chrome legs, enveloped in tailored linen upholsteryThe backrest has 3 angles for adjustingWith a middle support leg, the weight capacity is more over than normal sofaProduct Type: SofaDesign: ConvertibleReclining Type: Sleeper Size: TwinReclining Type Details: Power Reclining Details: Seating Capacity - to Migrate: 2Upholstery Material: Linen BlendUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Color (Fabric: Purple Linen Blend): PurpleUpholstery Color (Fabric: Light Gray Linen Blend): Light GrayUpholstery Color (Fabric: Red Linen Blend): RedUpholstery Color (Fabric: Dark Gray Linen Blend): Dark GrayLeg Color: SilverPattern: Solid ColorFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Leg Material: MetalLeg Material Details: Seat Fill Material: FoamSeat Fill Material Details: Seat Type of Bird Feathers: Seat Construction: Coil SpringBack Fill Material: FoamBack Fill Material Details: Back Type of Bird Feathers: Removable Cushions: NoRemovable Cushion Location: Removable Cushion Cover: Reversible Cushions: Tufted Cushions: YesToss Pillows Included: NoNumber of Toss Pillows: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material: Toss Pillow Fill Material: Toss Pillow Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Storage Included: NoStorage Location: Product Care: To clean the upholstery material, spot clean with a damp cloth and mild soapDurability: No Extra ResistanceArm Type: Square ArmSeat Style: Tight seatBack Type: Tufted backPosition Lock: Nailhead Trim: NoSkirted: NoSkirt Style: Slipcovered: NoUSB Port: NoWeight Capacity: 300Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCustom Product: NoFoam Density: 1.6 lbs./cu. ft.Cushion Construction: FoamDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernJoinery: Mattress Type: Main Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Cleaning Code: Component Connector: Cushion Ticking: Treatment: Treatment Details: Water Repellant: No ResiliencySeating Capacity (SC): 2Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1632 Compliant: GSA Approved: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1633 Compliant: Mattress Flammability Testing - Public Occupancy Use: Health Canada - SOR/2016-183 Compliant: CAL TB 116 Compliant: NoCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoSCS Certified: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: NoLacey Act Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environ