Guada 3 - Piece Dining Set
Description
3-Pc Kitchen Island Table with 2 V-Back Counter Stools is perfect for a small kitchen and area. Table has storage drawers at end each. Table assembled size is 39.37"W x 19.69"D x 33.27"H. Inside drawer dimension is 11.34"W x 13.19"D x 3.54"H. Made with combination of solid and composite wood in warm walnut finish. The set also includes 2 V-Back Counter Stools stands at 16.54"W x 19.21"D x 39.17"H with seat height of 24" and seat dimension is 16.53"W x 15.55"D. Back rest is 16.54"W x 15.24" Height. Stools is made from solid wood in warm walnut finish. Assembly Required.Features:Create the perfect breakfast nook with this cozy and traditional style table. 3-Pc Set includes Table and 2 Saddle Seat Stools. . Color Finish: Walnut. Product Type: Dining.Table size is 39. 37Made with combination of solid and composite wood in walnut finish. Assembly required. Country Of Origin: Thailand.Country Of Origin: Thailand. Assembly Required: Yes.3-Pc kitchen island table with 2 v-back counter stools is perfect for a small kitchen and area. The table has storage drawers at the end each. Made with a combination of solid and composite wood.Number of Items Included: 3Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 2Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Seating Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: NoUpholstery Material: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: BrownTable Base Color: BrownSeating Color: BrownBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: 2Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: 2Weight Capacity: 220Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Cross BackSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USA of Imported MaterialsAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Spefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ec