Galanz GTWHG09S1A09 4-in-1 ToastWave with TotalFry 360, Convection, Microwave, Air Fry, Toast Oven, 900W/0.9 Cu.Ft, Stainless Steel
【ULTIMATE COOKING VERSATILITY】 ToastWave 's cooking power consumption is 900W and 11 variable power levels allow you to adjust the cooking power from 0% to 100%. It provides ultimate cooking versatility so you can create gourmet meals and everyday cooking. 【TRUE CONVECTION】 Designed with an internal fan plus an additional heating element, heated air circulates throughout the oven as food spins 360°, cooking your food faster and more evenly without hot spots. You can even broil and bake foods with direct heat, such as fish, chicken and so on. 【TOTALFRY 360 TECHNOLOGY】 Air fry with little or no oil for healthier, crunchy fried favorites like chicken, shrimp, wings, and french fries. the easy - clean air fry kit provides more frying surface area with better air circulation compared to traditional air fryers. TotalFry 360 is enhanced air fry technology and does not use microwaves but uses the built - in heating elements. 【PATENTED INVERTER TECHNOLOGY】 Unlike traditional microwave heating systems that pulse on and off, the inverter creates continuous, constant, even heat to maintain exacting temperature during the cooking process. 【NON-STICK TURNTABLE】 This Galanz 0.9 Cu.Ft countertop microwave oven with large 11.9'' non-stick turntable can be used for cooking and is removable for easy clean up.