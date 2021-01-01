From ge
GE GTD65EBJ 27 Inch Wide 7.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star® Rated Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry White / Silver Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers
GE GTD65EBJ 27 Inch Wide 7.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry Features: Spacious 7.2 cu. ft. capacity can process larger laundry loads 12 distinct cycles are designed to give you a wide array of laundering options GE's Reverse-a-door system allows you to change the door swing from left to right or back again The Damp Alert notifies you when clothing is at it's optimal dampness for ironing The Extended Tumble option gently tumbles clothing periodically for up to 8 hours when transition of clothing to the dryer doesn't immediately take place My Cycle allows you to choose your preferred settings on any cycle and store them for later use. The flat-back design and the ability to be vented up to 120 ft allows for versatile installation options Save energy and money on your electric bill with this Energy Star rated appliance Product Technologies: HE Sensor Dry: The HE Sensor uses dual thermistors that constantly monitor temperature and moisture in the drum to prevent over-drying, eliminating guesswork in setting drying times. Specifications: Child Lock: No Depth: 30-1/2" Height: 46" Cycles: 12 Reversible Door: Yes Sensor Dry: Yes Total Capacity: 7.2 Cu. Ft. Width: 27" Product Weight: 107 lbs Product Variations: GTX65EBJ: 27 Inch Wide 6.1 Cu. Ft. Energy Star® Rated Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry GTX65GBJ: 27 Inch Wide 6.1 Cu. Ft. Energy Star® Rated Gas Dryer with HE Sensor Dry GTD65EBJ (This Model): 27 Inch Wide 7.2 Cu. Ft. Energy Star® Rated Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry GTD65GBJ: 27 Inch Wide 7.4 Cu. Ft. Energy Star® Rated Gas Dryer with HE Sensor Dry Electric Dryers White / Silver