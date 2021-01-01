From ge
GE GTD45EASJ 7.2 Cu. Ft. Front Loading Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry™ White Laundry Appliances Dryers Electric Dryers
GE GTD45EASJ 7.2 Cu. Ft. Front Loading Electric Dryer with HE Sensor Dry Features:HE Sensor Dry: Keep your clothes looking and feeling their best with dual thermistors that continually sense and monitor moisture and temperature to prevent over-dryingExtended Tumble: Tumble clothes without heat to prevent creasing and wrinklingEnd-of-Cycle Signal: Alerts you when the load is done, so clothes can be removed before wrinkles set in4 Heat Selections: All fabric types and textures will be represented with your choice of temperature120 Ft. Venting Capability: Provides flexible installation and venting options with long distance venting abilitySpecifications:Height: 44"Width: 27"Depth: 29-1/2"Weight: 115 lbsTotal Capacity: 7.2 Cu. Ft.Amperage: 22, 24 AmpsWattage: 4400, 5600 WattsVoltage: 208, 240v Electric Dryers White