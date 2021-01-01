From house of troy
House of Troy GS801 Scatchard 1 Light Title 20 Compliant Accent Table Lamp Black Matte Lamps Table Lamps Accent Lamps
House of Troy GS801 Scatchard 1 Light Title 20 Compliant Accent Table Lamp House of Troy GS801 Features:Requires 1 Medium (E26) 150 watt bulb - (Not Included)Designed to cast light in a downward directionRecommended for dry location useHouse of Troy GS801 Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Depth: 17"Height: 26"Number of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vWattage: 150Watts Per Bulb: 150Width: 17" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Compliance:Title 20 is a California law intended to reduce energy consumption by regulating the types of bulb bases and bulbs being sold to California Residents. The fixture must either have a dedicated fluorescent socket, a GU24 Socket, or include a CFL bulb in the box.ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Accent Lamps Black Matte