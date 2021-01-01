Conair GS38R Handheld Garment Steamer with Turbo
Description
Experience the most powerful handheld fabric steamer with the Conair Turbo Extreme Steam Handheld fabric steamer. Just press Turbo to supercharge this steamer to instantly release wrinkles, refresh upholstery, and give garments a professional, fresh-pressed look. The Conair GS38R Turbo ExtremeSteam Garment Steamer features 1550 Watts; aluminum plate professionally pressed results without an iron - and - built-in creaser for perfect pleats & folds 40-Second heat-up; 2 settings: standard and Turbo; up to 15-minute steam time3 -in-1 attachment: silicone band pulls fabric taut for easier steaming; delicate fabric spacer protects fragile fabrics and trims; brustle brush loosens fibers to let steam reach deeper.User friendly stand-up design; Kills dust mites and bed bugs7.3-Ounce water tank for up to 15 minutes of continuous steam Green and Clean - just add water. No chemicals neededSaves time and money allowing for fewer trips to the dry cleaners Advanced steam technology is driven by an exclusive 1550-watt steam generator. The steam is hotter and the results are faster. With a 40 second heat up and 2 settings, this steamer is able to provide up to 15 minutes of steam time. The turbocharged steam and super high heat eliminates wrinkles Fast! The turbo button provides hotter, stronger steam – 50 Percent more steam, 50 Percent hotter steam and 67 Percent faster results! The 3 in 1 attachment has a silicone band - pulls fabric taut for easier steaming, delicate fabric spacer - protects fragile fabric and trims and bristle brush - loosens fibers to let steam reach deeper. De-Wrinkles Steam penetrates deep into the fabric to smooth out deep wrinkles. Protects Gently steams fragile organic fabrics that ironing can damage. Freshens Remove tough odors with the power of steam. Eliminates Say goodbye to dust mites and bed bugs. All-Natural Just add water, no chemicals needed. Saves Time and Money No more trips to the dry cleaner. Quick and Easy Fast results with no more ironing.