Elizabeth K - GS2868 Glitter Sweetheart A-Line Short Dress

Please refer to the Junior Size chart. You will love twirling around when you don this stunning Elizabeth K GS2868 cocktail dress. Beautifully designed in glitter embellishments this stellar piece showcases a fitted bodice framed with a strapless sweetheart neckline complemented with a mid-open laced up back. Fabulous pleats design the a-line skirt as it finishes above the knee hemline. Capture attention with this Elizabeth K dress. Model is wearing Black color. Style: elizabethk_GS2868 Details: Glitter Embellishments Fitted Strapless Pleated Skirt Mid-Open Laced Up Back Length: Short Neckline: Sweetheart Waistline: Natural Silhouette: A-Line Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.