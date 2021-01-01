From gama sonic
Gama Sonic GS-98B-D-WB Royal Bulb Lamp Post Outdoor Solar Lights on Pole, Double Lamps, Weathered Bronze
Advertisement
PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb. AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING - Our Gama Sonic Royal Bulb Double Head Solar Lamp Post is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up. NO ELECTRICAL WIRING - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making our outdoor solar light fixture easy to install while offering an energy and money-saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Just install the outdoor solar light in a spot with direct sunshine and let the sun do the rest. DURABLE AND WEATHER RESISTANT - The monocrystalline silicon solar panels are protected by durable, cleanable tempered glass. This Gama Sonic solar powered lamp post is also made from rust-resistant cast aluminum with a powder coated weathered bronze finish for long-lasting performance. SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making this solar LED light the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Simply place the outdoor solar lamp post light where ample sunshine is available. . Dimensions: 9 x 27 x 89