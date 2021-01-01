From grunge fairycore cottagecore aesthetic design co
Grunge Fairycore Cottagecore Aesthetic Little People Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cute, gorgeous design in illustration style, with a tiny girl collecting berries. Are you looking for cute grunge fairycore clothes for women and men? This cool cottagecore shirt for women and men is sure to turn heads. Cottagecore, also known as farmcore and countrycore, is inspired by a romanticized interpretation of western agricultural life. It is centered on ideas of simple living and harmony with nature. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.