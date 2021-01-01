From motivational quote saying - dressedforduty
Growth Mindset Definition Positive Motivational Quote Saying Tote Bag
Advertisement
If you or someone you know are positive quotes lovers and looking for unique stuff, this motivation quote saying is perfect and awesome for you or anyone in your family or friends who loves to motivate others. Is there anyone in your life who really loves inspirational sayings, quotes, messages, or statements? This motivational graphic art saying design "Growth Mindset Definition Positive Motivational Quote Saying" is great for you. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.